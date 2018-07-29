› Home ›
G-Women net victory at Nicholls
Grambling grabs 2-1 road win at Nicholls State
Leader Sports Service
THIBODAUX — Only two days after dropping a road decision to Lamar to open the season, the Grambling State University women’s soccer team got goals by Kailey Pena and Kaylee Holt as the Lady Tigers bounced back with a 2-1 victory over Nicholls on Sunday afternoon at the Nicholls Soccer Complex.
Grambling State (1-1-0) fell behind in the 17th minute when Alison Ward scored off a deflection to give Nicholls (0-2-0) a 1-0 lead.
The Lady Tigers didn’t fold and only eight minutes later, Jasmine Smith’s cross found Pena for the equalizer in the 25th minute.
