G-Women net victory at Nicholls

Grambling grabs 2-1 road win at Nicholls State
Leader Sports Service
Leader file photo - Grambling State’s Kaylee Holt, the Southwestern Athletic Conference Preseason Player of the Year, scored a goal in Sunday’s 2-1 road win at Nicholls State University.

THIBODAUX — Only two days after dropping a road decision to Lamar to open the season, the Grambling State University women’s soccer team got goals by Kailey Pena and Kaylee Holt as the Lady Tigers bounced back with a 2-1 victory over Nicholls on Sunday afternoon at the Nicholls Soccer Complex.

Grambling State (1-1-0) fell behind in the 17th minute when Alison Ward scored off a deflection to give Nicholls (0-2-0) a 1-0 lead.

The Lady Tigers didn’t fold and only eight minutes later, Jasmine Smith’s cross found Pena for the equalizer in the 25th minute.

