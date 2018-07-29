› Home ›
Lady Tigers release 2018-19 basketball slate
Tue, 08/21/2018 - 11:27am
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — The Grambling State University women’s basketball head coach Freddie Murray announced on Sunday the 2018-19 schedule, which features two matchups against SEC and Big-12 opponents, along with a trip to Guaynabo, Puerto Rico; to compete in the Puerto Rico Classic.
“We are excited about the lineup that we have for the upcoming season,” Murray said. “It is a very challenging schedule as we play a number of NCAA Division I teams from last season. Our non-conference schedule will definitely prepare us for SWAC conference and beyond.”
