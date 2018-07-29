  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Lady Tigers release 2018-19 basketball slate

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 08/21/2018 - 11:27am
in
Leader Sports Service
sports2.jpg
Leader file photo - Head coach Freddie Murray, left, guided Grambling State to a berth in last year’s NCAA women’s basketball tournament before the Lady Tigers fell at Baylor.

GRAMBLING — The Grambling State University women’s basketball head coach Freddie Murray announced on Sunday the 2018-19 schedule, which features two matchups against SEC and Big-12 opponents, along with a trip to Guaynabo, Puerto Rico; to compete in the Puerto Rico Classic.

“We are excited about the lineup that we have for the upcoming season,” Murray said. “It is a very challenging schedule as we play a number of NCAA Division I teams from last season. Our non-conference schedule will definitely prepare us for SWAC conference and beyond.”

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share