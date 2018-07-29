› Home ›
Techsters topped by NSU, 3-2
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 08/21/2018 - 11:22am
in
Leader Sports Service
After conceding three first half goals, the Louisiana Tech women’s soccer team was able to get to within one but could not find the equalizer in the second half as they fell to Northwestern State, 3-2, on a hot Sunday afternoon at the Lady Techster Soccer Complex.
Tech (1-1-0) got behind early for the second straight game, allowing a goal four minutes in. They equalized later on in the first period, but NSU (1-1-0) struck for two more goals before halftime that proved to be enough.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos