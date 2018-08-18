  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Techsters open soccer season with OT win

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 08/18/2018 - 11:35pm
Photo by DARRELL JAMES - Louisiana Tech junior Kaylee Zettler (22) scored two goals to lift the Lady Techsters to a 2-1 win over Texas State on Friday night at the Lady Techsters Soccer Complex.

The Louisiana Tech women’s soccer team fought high winds and wet conditions to defeat Texas State in a thrilling 2-1 overtime victory in the 2018 season-opener on Friday night at the Lady Techster Soccer Complex.

Kaylee Zettler played the role of hero for the Lady Techsters on Friday night as the junior was responsible for both goals, one in the 19th minute and then the game-winner in the 103rd minute to start the 2018 season on a high note.

