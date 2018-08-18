› Home ›
Grambling State soccer begins with loss
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 08/18/2018 - 11:33pm
GRAMBLING — The Grambling State University women’s soccer team suffered a setback in the season opener with a 5-0 loss to Lamar on Friday night at the LU Soccer Complex.
Lamar (1-0-0) broke the 0-0 tie in the 15th minute when Jocelyn Hanrath assisted on Kelso Peskin’s break-away goal.
The Cardinals added to the advantage with back-to-back goals in the 24th and 25th minute. Lucy Ashworth netted both goals, first off the assist from Sophia Manibo on a shot from about 15-yards out and the second was unassisted from 25-yards away to give Lamar a commanding 3-0 lead.
