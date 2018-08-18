› Home ›
Prescott solid, Dalton sluggish as Bengals top Cowboys 21-13
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 08/18/2018 - 11:30pm
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys had another efficient preseason showing.
Andy Dalton bogged down a bit with his Cincinnati Bengals.
Prescott led a pair of scoring drives in three possessions, capped by a scrambling 6-yard scoring pass to Terrance Williams, before the Bengals rallied after halftime for a 21-13 exhibition victory Saturday night.
