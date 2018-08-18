› Home ›
’Dogs scrimmage before Fan Fest
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 08/18/2018 - 11:01pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
The Louisiana Tech football team held its second scrimmage of fall camp inside Joe Aillet Stadium Saturday morning as fans looked on to get an early glimpse of the 2018 team.
With exactly two weeks until the season kicks off at South Alabama, the offense and defense ran approximately 120 plays over the course of the morning.
While the Tech defense seemed to have the upper hand on the day, Tech head coach Skip Holtz didn’t feel it was a winning performance overall from his Bulldogs.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos