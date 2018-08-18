› Home ›
LOUISIANA TECH FAN FEST PHOTO GALLERY
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 08/18/2018 - 10:59pm
(Top left) Louisiana Tech athletics fans lined the floor of the Thomas Assembly Center Saturday as the university’s annual Fan Fest was held.
(Top right) Louisiana Tech head football coach Skip Holtz hands a signed Bulldogs schedule poster back to a fan during the event.
(Bottom left) Kensie Busby, 2, of Ruston closes in to give Champ a hug.
(Bottom right) Tech soccer player Bryce Miniefield, left, greets a fan.
