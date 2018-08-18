  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

LOUISIANA TECH FAN FEST PHOTO GALLERY

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 08/18/2018 - 10:59pm
in
sports gallery.jpg
Leader photos by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT

(Top left) Louisiana Tech athletics fans lined the floor of the Thomas Assembly Center Saturday as the university’s annual Fan Fest was held.

(Top right) Louisiana Tech head football coach Skip Holtz hands a signed Bulldogs schedule poster back to a fan during the event.

(Bottom left) Kensie Busby, 2, of Ruston closes in to give Champ a hug.

(Bottom right) Tech soccer player Bryce Miniefield, left, greets a fan.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share