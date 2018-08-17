› Home ›
Tech soccer opens season tonight
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 08/17/2018 - 12:13pm
in
Lady Techsters to play host to Texas State starting at 7 p.m.
Leader Sports Service
The 2018 soccer season is upon us and Louisiana Tech will open it up with a four-match home stand, starting with the season opener against Texas State at 7 p.m. tonight at the Lady Techster Soccer Complex.
The weekend will conclude with Tech playing host to Northwestern State at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
There will bound to be a lot of new faces on the pitch for Tech this weekend as the squad is made up of 20 newcomers (15 high school and five transfers).
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos