Tech Fan Fest set for Saturday
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 08/17/2018 - 12:05pm
Bulldog fans can meet this year’s team during the annual Fan Fest set for 1 p.m. Saturday at the Thomas Assembly Center. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and the event will include bounce houses, spirit squads, Champ, Tech XXII, autographs and more.
Prior to Fan Fest, the Bulldog football team will scrimmage at Joe Aillet Stadium starting at 9 a.m. and fans are invited to watch. The Club Level of the Davison Athletics Complex and the suites in the press box will be closed for the scrimmage. Fans are asked to enter the gates on the west side of the stadium for the scrimmage.
