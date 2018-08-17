› Home ›
Saints face Cardinals tonight in preseason play
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 08/17/2018 - 11:59am
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals wrapped up their shortest training camp in recent memory Wednesday with a workout at University of Phoenix Stadium.
The Cardinals reported on July 27 for their first camp under new coach Steve Wilks and scattered a handful of outdoor practices in the desert heat with workouts inside the air conditioned stadium.
