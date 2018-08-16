› Home ›
GSU unveils new football uniforms
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 08/16/2018 - 12:16pm
in
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — In a tightly confined area of Grambling Hall on the campus of Grambling State University on Wednesday evening, Tigers head football coach Broderick Fobbs and his staff ushered in a new era.
Prior to the scheduled team meeting, Grambling State players were treated to a hype video featuring a smoke machine and strobe lights. Once the video had concluded, selected players made their way down the aisles wearing 16 color uniform combinations to ring in the adidas era.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos