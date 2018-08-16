› Home ›
Six G-Men on Black College Football POTY Watch List
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 08/16/2018 - 12:12pm
Leader Sports Service
ATLANTA — The Grambling State University football team placed six student athletes on the 2018 Black College Football Player of the Year Watch List that was announced on Wednesday.
The Tigers, who tied with North Carolina A&T State for the most selections on the watch list, represented six of the 15 players that were nominated from the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
GSU’s De’Arius Christmas, Darrell Clark, La’Allan Clark, Jordan Jones, Brandon Varner and William Waddell received the early selections.
