› Home ›
Tech releases fall softball slate
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 08/16/2018 - 12:10pm
in
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech head coach Mark Montgomery announced the fall schedule for the Lady Techsters as Louisiana Tech will play eight games and four intra-squad scrimmages in September and October.
Tech is coming off four straight 30-plus win seasons — a program first since the last 1990s — and just missed its first ever regular season title this past year. The Lady Techsters return the nucleus of last year’s team, including C-USA Player of the Year Morgan Turkoly and C-USA Pitcher of the Year Preslee Gallaway.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos