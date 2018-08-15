  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Tech’s Smith on Unitas Watch List

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 08/15/2018 - 12:11pm
in
Leader Sports Service
sport.jpg
Photo by DARRELL JAMES - Louisiana Tech junior quarterback J’Mar Smith (8) threw for 2,974 passing yards last season.

BALTIMORE, Md. — Louisiana Tech quarterback J’Mar Smith has been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List, it was announced by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation on Tuesday.

Smith, who is entering his redshirt junior season in 2018, is one of 49 FBS quarterbacks named to the 2018 watch list and one of six Conference USA signal callers on the preseason list. Smith was also named to the 2018 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List in July.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share