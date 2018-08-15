› Home ›
Tech’s Smith on Unitas Watch List
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 08/15/2018 - 12:11pm
in
Leader Sports Service
BALTIMORE, Md. — Louisiana Tech quarterback J’Mar Smith has been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List, it was announced by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation on Tuesday.
Smith, who is entering his redshirt junior season in 2018, is one of 49 FBS quarterbacks named to the 2018 watch list and one of six Conference USA signal callers on the preseason list. Smith was also named to the 2018 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List in July.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos