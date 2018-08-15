› Home ›
Tech golf adds 5
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 08/15/2018 - 12:09pm
in
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech will welcome five newcomers to the Bulldog golf program this fall as head coach Matt Terry added three high school and two junior college transfers to the roster.
Terry signed Blake Blaser (Edmond, Okla./Edmond North HS), Trey Poteet (Knoxville, Tennessee/Calhoun CC), James Swash (Stockton On Tees, England/Egglescliff Comprehensive), Judd Tilson (Lubbock, Texas/McLennan CC), and J.C. Wigglesworth (McKinney, Texas/McKinney Boyd HS) during the past national signing periods.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos