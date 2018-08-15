› Home ›
Grambling volleyball reports
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 08/15/2018 - 12:08pm
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING— The Grambling State University volleyball team has officially opened its 2018 fall camp.
The Lady Tigers began their camp nearly one week ago and have been conditioning and practicing in preparation for this upcoming season.
“They came in here on Wednesday ready to go and in great shape,” Grambling State head coach Demetria Keys-Johnson said.
“I was surprised and they came in very conditioned. They bonded over group messages this summer and came in ready to go.”
The Lady Tigers went 16-23 last season and 9-9 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
