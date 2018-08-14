  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Dunkin’ Dogs sweep on Costa Rica trip

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 08/14/2018 - 12:10pm
in
Leader Sports Service
sports 3.jpg
Photo courtesy LA Tech Athletics Communcations - The Louisiana Tech Dunkin’ Dogs posed for a group picture with the Costa Rica National Team before the two squads squared off on Sunday.

SAN RAMON, Costa Rica — Playing its second game in less than 24 hours, against an unknown team, plus over an hour drive to the arena, the Louisiana Tech Dunkin’ Dogs still managed to grind out a 74-62 victory over San Ramon ARBA on Monday night.

Tech completed its two-game sweep in the Central American country, taking the lead late in the first quarter and never relinquishing it.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share