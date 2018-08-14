› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs sweep on Costa Rica trip
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 08/14/2018 - 12:10pm
Leader Sports Service
SAN RAMON, Costa Rica — Playing its second game in less than 24 hours, against an unknown team, plus over an hour drive to the arena, the Louisiana Tech Dunkin’ Dogs still managed to grind out a 74-62 victory over San Ramon ARBA on Monday night.
Tech completed its two-game sweep in the Central American country, taking the lead late in the first quarter and never relinquishing it.
