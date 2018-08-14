  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
RHS season tickets on sale

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 08/14/2018 - 12:02pm
Leader Sports Service
Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT - The Ruston High School Bearcats are hard at work preparing for the start of the 2018 football season that begins at home on Aug. vs. Neville.

Ruston High School football season tickets will go on sale beginning Monday through Aug. 24. The cost of a packet of tickets is $50 per packet.

Season tickets can be purchased at the Ruston High School office between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays to reclaim season tickets or to purchase new ones.

Bearcat Discount Cards featuring deals from 21 Ruston restaurants or stores are also available for $20 each.

This season ticket package includes the Jamboree at The Bayou Jamb against Ouachita High School and five home games.

For more information call Virginia Rainwater at 255-0807.

