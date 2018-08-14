› Home ›
RHS season tickets on sale
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 08/14/2018 - 12:02pm
Leader Sports Service
Ruston High School football season tickets will go on sale beginning Monday through Aug. 24. The cost of a packet of tickets is $50 per packet.
Season tickets can be purchased at the Ruston High School office between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays to reclaim season tickets or to purchase new ones.
Bearcat Discount Cards featuring deals from 21 Ruston restaurants or stores are also available for $20 each.
This season ticket package includes the Jamboree at The Bayou Jamb against Ouachita High School and five home games.
For more information call Virginia Rainwater at 255-0807.
