Bulldogs hold first scrimmage

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 08/11/2018 - 10:40pm
sports4.jpg
Photo by TOM MORRIS/LATechsportspix.com - Louisiana Tech redshirt sophomore wide receiver Cee Jay Powell (with ball) fights for extra yardage during Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage.

Louisiana Tech held the team’s first scrimmage on Saturday morning inside Joe Aillet Stadium as the Bulldogs football team officially wrapped up the eighth practice of fall camp to close out a physical week of work.

Sixth-year head coach Skip Holtz said his staff used Saturday’s scrimmage to evaluate the progression for some of the newcomers and younger players as the team prepares for the season opener at South Alabama in only three weeks.

If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

