Bulldogs hold first scrimmage
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 08/11/2018 - 10:40pm
Louisiana Tech held the team’s first scrimmage on Saturday morning inside Joe Aillet Stadium as the Bulldogs football team officially wrapped up the eighth practice of fall camp to close out a physical week of work.
Sixth-year head coach Skip Holtz said his staff used Saturday’s scrimmage to evaluate the progression for some of the newcomers and younger players as the team prepares for the season opener at South Alabama in only three weeks.
