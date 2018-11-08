› Home ›
Grambling returns solid linebacking corps
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 08/11/2018 - 10:39pm
in
Leader Sports Service
Maybe the most exciting group for Grambling State football fans to look out for this season is the Tigers’ linebacker corps.
The Tigers are returning a total of nine linebackers from last year’s roster, including First Team All-SWAC performer and SWAC Defensive Player of the Year, senior De’Arius Christmas.
Christmas led the team last season in tackles with 88 and tackles for loss with 17.5. He also added 4.5 sacks, five quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, and two pass breakups.
