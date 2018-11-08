› Home ›
LA Tech Fan Fest set for Aug. 18 at TAC
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 08/11/2018 - 10:34pm
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech fans will have an opportunity to interact with the 2018 Bulldog football team on Saturday as head coach Skip Holtz and Co. will participate in the annual fan fest in Ruston.
Doors to the Thomas Assembly Center will open at 12:30 p.m. with the event slated to start at 1 p.m. The Lady Techster soccer team will also be in attendance as players and coaches from both programs will sign autographs and take pictures with fans.
