J.R. Richard stood tall (6-9) in MLB history
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 08/11/2018 - 10:33pm
O. K. Davis
James Rodney Richard stood tall on and off the baseball mound.
The 6-9 right-hander whose fastball turned baseballs into heat-seeking missiles fanned 1,493 batters and was a two-time National League strikeout leader.
A NL earned run champion in 1979, Richard had a 107-71 lifetime record and 3.15 earned run average during a shortened career that seemed destined for even more record-wrecking achievements.
And more than 30 years after his playing days were over, J.R. is still being remembered and honored.
