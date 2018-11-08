  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

J.R. Richard stood tall (6-9) in MLB history

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 08/11/2018 - 10:33pm
in
O. K. Davis
okdavis.jpg

James Rodney Richard stood tall on and off the baseball mound.

The 6-9 right-hander whose fastball turned baseballs into heat-seeking missiles fanned 1,493 batters and was a two-time National League strikeout leader.

A NL earned run champion in 1979, Richard had a 107-71 lifetime record and 3.15 earned run average during a shortened career that seemed destined for even more record-wrecking achievements.

And more than 30 years after his playing days were over, J.R. is still being remembered and honored.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share