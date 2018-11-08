› Home ›
Tech soccer season one week away
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 08/11/2018 - 10:04pm
in
Leader Sports Service
The Louisiana Tech women’s soccer team has reached the halfway point of fall camp as the Lady Techsters are only one week away from kicking off the 2018 season.
The priorities through the first week have been focused on improving fitness levels and seeing technical improvement through passing accuracy and control of the ball.
Off the pitch, the priority has been for the squad — half of which are newcomers — to get to know one another so that the team can function as a complete team with shared values and goals.
