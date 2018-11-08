› Home ›
GSU places six on BOXTOROW HBCU Preseason All-America Team
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 08/11/2018 - 10:02pm
in
Leader Sports Service
The 2018 college football season is upon us and media members from around the country have selected the 2018 BOXTOROW HBCU Preseason All-America Team.
Last year’s BOXTOROW Offensive Player of the Year, Bowie State quarterback Amir Hall leads the team.
Hall is one of the 12 who were named to the 2017 postseason team.
Defending SWAC champion Grambling State leads the way with six selections, while BOXTOROW national champion North Carolina A&T has five selections.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos