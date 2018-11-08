› Home ›
Saints praising Williams’ response to unhappy ending
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 08/11/2018 - 10:01pm
METAIRIE (AP) — The New Orleans Saints can only hope safety Marcus Williams’ recent refusal to discuss the last play of last season isn’t a sign of mental fragility.
New Orleans is counting on Williams, a 2017 second-round draft choice , to build on a largely promising rookie campaign that helped solidify the Saints’ secondary and propel the club back to the playoffs for the first time in four years.
