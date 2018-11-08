  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Bald eagles on rebound in Louisiana

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 08/11/2018 - 8:34pm
Glynn Harris
Photo by CARLA ROY JOHNSTON - Carla Roy Johnston snapped this photo two years ago of a bald eagle just south of the Ruston city limits. Their numbers are increasing around the state.

We had them. Then we didn’t. Now they’re coming back.

Bald Eagles have had a “now you see ’em; now you don’t” history across Louisiana over the past 40-plus years.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

