GSU defensive secondary shaping up

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 08/10/2018 - 12:56pm
Leader Sports Service
Photo courtesy GSU Sports Information - GSU safeties coach Brian Ware gives instruction to the G-Men.

The Grambling State University football program begins a nine-part series as we look to breakdown each position, starting with the defensive backs.

Key Losses: Ja’Terious Pouncy, T’Kevion Rockwell, Montrel Meander, De’Aumante Johnson, Kendall Hill

Key Returners: Percy Cargo, Danquarian Fields, Chris Grant, Dedrick Shy, Justin Victorian, Devanir Martin, Diante Bridgewater, Jaylon Terrell, Tre’von Cherry

Newcomers: Damien Crumitie, Maurice Robinson II, T.J. Hawthorne, Ryan Fields

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

