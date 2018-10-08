› Home ›
GSU defensive secondary shaping up
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 08/10/2018 - 12:56pm
Leader Sports Service
The Grambling State University football program begins a nine-part series as we look to breakdown each position, starting with the defensive backs.
Key Losses: Ja’Terious Pouncy, T’Kevion Rockwell, Montrel Meander, De’Aumante Johnson, Kendall Hill
Key Returners: Percy Cargo, Danquarian Fields, Chris Grant, Dedrick Shy, Justin Victorian, Devanir Martin, Diante Bridgewater, Jaylon Terrell, Tre’von Cherry
Newcomers: Damien Crumitie, Maurice Robinson II, T.J. Hawthorne, Ryan Fields
