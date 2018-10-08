› Home ›
Saints win preseason opener
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 08/10/2018 - 12:53pm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Blake Bortles was poised in the pocket and nearly perfect in one series of work, a significant improvement from the way his preseason started a year ago.
Bortles completed 6 of 9 passes for 53 yards and scored on a short bootleg in Jacksonville’s 24-20 loss to New Orleans in the exhibition opener for both teams Thursday night.
Bortles had a five-interception performance during a training camp practice in 2017 and continued to struggle during joint practices with New England. He was benched two weeks into the preseason and had to earn the starting job back.
