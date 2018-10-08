› Home ›
Lynn joins Tech Advancement Team
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 08/10/2018 - 12:52pm
in
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech Vice President Brooks Hull and Athletics Director Tommy McClelland announced that Chris Lynn will join the Louisiana Tech Advancement team and athletics family as the associate athletics director for development.
Lynn comes to Ruston after spending the past seven years at the University of the Pacific where he served in a number of roles within the institutions athletic development department, including the past two years as the associate AD for development.
