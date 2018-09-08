› Home ›
12U Dixie All Stars still alive
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 08/09/2018 - 11:45am
in
10U team finishes third in World Series play
T. Scott Boatright
LUMBERTON, N.C. — It was a tough day Thursday for Ruston’s 10U and 12U Dixie All-Star baseball teams at the Dixie World Series at the Ray Pennington Athletic Complex.
The 10U team fell 10-1 to North Carolina in an elimination game to finish third in national Dixie 10U World Series play.
Ruston’s 12U team suffered its first loss 3-0 to Alabama in a winner’s bracket game and will now take on the winner of today’s game between Alabama and Arkansas set for a 10:30 a.m. start today.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos