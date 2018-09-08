› Home ›
GSU volleyball completes first week of practice
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 08/09/2018 - 11:41am
in
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — The Grambling State University women’s soccer team completed its opening week of practice on Wednesday, which also meant the end of two-a-days for the Lady Tigers.
“We’ve got some work to do and it’s going to be a challenge,” said Grambling State second-year head coach Justin Wagar. “The girls are coming along well, but right now there is a lot of sore bodies and sore legs. Two-a-day week is always tough and always an adjustment. If you have not trained for four to five hours a day, it’s always a shock. The girls are getting there; it’s just coming slowly.”
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos