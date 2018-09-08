› Home ›
Tech’s Kgoale named to C-USA preseason team
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 08/09/2018 - 11:40am
Louisiana Tech senior Nomvula Kgoale was one of 11 players selected to the Conference USA Women’s Soccer Preseason Team, announced on Monday in a vote by the league head coaches.
The two-time All-Conference USA honoree returns for her senior year to lead LA Tech into the 2018 season with hopes of qualifying for the league tournament for a fifth straight year.
