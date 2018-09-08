  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech volleyball begins preseason workouts

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 08/09/2018 - 11:39am
Leader Sports Service

With the shadow of the 2018 season looming, the new-look Louisiana Tech volleyball team reported for pre-season workouts, and began preparation for the new campaign with their first official practice of the season.

On Tuesday afternoon, the team reported for media day with photos and videos along with a team meeting and dinner together. Then Wednesday afternoon the squad kicked off its first fall practice session.

