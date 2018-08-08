  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Hitting begins for Bulldogs

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 08/08/2018 - 12:28pm
in
Tech to rest before returning to practice on Thursday
Leader Sports Service
sports.jpg
Photo by TOM MORRIS/LATechSportsPix.com - The Louisiana Tech football team will take a break from practice today after five straight days of workouts.

Louisiana Tech donned full pads for the first time this fall on Tuesday morning as the Bulldogs closed out the first five days of practice before taking a day of rest today.

Head coach Skip Holtz and Co. spent more than two hours on the practice fields starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday in the team’s first practice in full pads. The Bulldogs spent Sunday and Monday practicing in just shells before suiting up completely on the fifth day of fall camp.

“We have been in shells the last two days, so we have had shoulder pads on,” Holtz said.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share