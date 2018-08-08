› Home ›
Grambling gets Top 25 votes
GRAMBLING — The Grambling State University football team received votes in the first STATS FCS Preseason Top 25, which was released on Monday afternoon.
The Tigers, who went 11-2 last season and won their second consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championship, received 289 votes.
North Dakota State, the defending FCS National Champions, earned the top spot with 3,919 votes, including 151 first-place votes. James Madison (3,764), South Dakota State (3,470), Sam Houston State (3,228) and Kennesaw State (3,120) rounded out the top five.
