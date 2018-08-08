  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Grambling gets Top 25 votes

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 08/08/2018 - 12:25pm
Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT - Quarterback Geremy Hickbottom and the Grambling State University Tigers are receiving notice in the STATS FCS Preseason Top 25 poll.

GRAMBLING — The Grambling State University football team received votes in the first STATS FCS Preseason Top 25, which was released on Monday afternoon.

The Tigers, who went 11-2 last season and won their second consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championship, received 289 votes.

North Dakota State, the defending FCS National Champions, earned the top spot with 3,919 votes, including 151 first-place votes. James Madison (3,764), South Dakota State (3,470), Sam Houston State (3,228) and Kennesaw State (3,120) rounded out the top five.

