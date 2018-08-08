  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Saints’ DL no longer international curiosity

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 08/08/2018 - 12:23pm
in

METAIRIE (AP) — Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata is no longer an intriguing international prospect with unknown potential.

The native Nigerian, who learned American-style football as a college student in Canada, is entering his third NFL season as an established starter upon whom the Saints are increasingly comfortable relying to plug up rushing lanes or make quarterbacks uncomfortable when they drop back to pass.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share