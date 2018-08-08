› Home ›
Saints’ DL no longer international curiosity
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 08/08/2018 - 12:23pm
METAIRIE (AP) — Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata is no longer an intriguing international prospect with unknown potential.
The native Nigerian, who learned American-style football as a college student in Canada, is entering his third NFL season as an established starter upon whom the Saints are increasingly comfortable relying to plug up rushing lanes or make quarterbacks uncomfortable when they drop back to pass.
