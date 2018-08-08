› Home ›
Different results for All-Stars
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 08/08/2018 - 12:22pm
12U team wins, 10U squad falls at World Series
T. Scott Boatright
LUMBERTON, N.C. — It was a case of mixed results for Ruston All State teams as Dixie World Series play continued Tuesday at the Ray Pennington Athletic Complex.
The Ruston 12U Ozone team defeated the host team from Lumberton, North Carolina, 10-5 while the Ruston 10U squad fell to Florida 11-1.
In the 12U game, the Ruston All-Stars got off to a fast start with Dyson Fields and Kyran McConnell each hitting singles that each pushed across one run before Justin Szymanski’s double plated a pair of runs to put Louisiana up 4-0.
