12U All-Stars remain undefeated
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 08/07/2018 - 12:01pm
T. Scott Boatright
LUMBERTON, N.C— Throughout the Ruston 12U Dixie All-Star World Series run, a different player has stepped up to help the team remain undefeated in the Dixie Baseball 12U Ozone World Series.
On Monday night at the Ray Pennington Athletic Complex, that player was Wes Altic.
Altic came through at the play and on the mound to help Louisiana defeat Virginia 7-1
