GSU volleyball tabbed to finish sixth
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 08/07/2018 - 12:00pm
Leader Sports Service
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Grambling State University volleyball team was picked to finish sixth in the 2018 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) preseason predicted order of finish, while the Lady Tigers landed three players on the All-SWAC Preseason Teams, which were announced on Monday morning.
