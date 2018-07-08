› Home ›
Bulldogs don full pads
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 08/07/2018 - 11:58am
Leader Sports Service
As Louisiana Tech wrapped up Monday morning’s practice session at the Jim Mize Track and Field Complex — the Bulldogs fourth in fall camp — Head Coach Skip Holtz said he was pleased with what he has seen from his team and is eager to see them in full pads for the first time on Tuesday.
Tech underwent its normal two-hour morning session Monday morning, its fourth straight day of workouts. The Bulldogs continue preparation for their Sept. 1 opener at South Alabama and Sept. 8 home opener against Southern.
