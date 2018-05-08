› Home ›
Saints’ Armstead flooring teammates with better health, form
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 08/05/2018 - 7:26am
in
METAIRIE (AP) — Saints left tackle Terron Armstead rattles off travel destinations that — unfortunately for him — have nothing to do with the kind of jet-setting leisure a big NFL contract affords.
Rather, New Orleans’ second-highest-paid offensive player has been on a protracted search for answers about how to stay healthy.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos