Whitetails Unlimited set to break records
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 08/05/2018 - 12:58am
Glynn Harris
When Whitetails Unlimited founder and president, Jeff Schinkten, left Ruston one year ago to fly back home to Wisconsin, he set the stage for what he expected to happen this year when the annual banquet of the Lincoln Parish chapter takes place Friday.
“I hope I can come back next year to present another award. This is a special chapter down here and it’s going to make its name in history, I can assure you,” Schinkten said.
