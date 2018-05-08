› Home ›
Dixie 10U All-Stars win World Series opener
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 08/05/2018 - 12:32am
in
T. Scott Boatright
LUMBERTON, N.C. — It took extra innings, but Ruston’s Dixie 10U All Stars opened Dixie 10U World Series play Saturday with a win.
Representing Louisiana, the All-Stars went three extra frames before earning a 6-5 victory over Mississippi in the ninth inning.
Louisiana’s fifth pitcher of the night, Talan Bilberry, only worked two outs but picked up the win.
“Today was about quality pitching, timely hitting and solid defense,” said coach TJ Soto.
