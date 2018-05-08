  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Dixie 10U All-Stars win World Series opener

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 08/05/2018 - 12:32am
in
T. Scott Boatright
072218 Reds 10U C.jpg
The 2018 Ruston Dixie 10U All-Stars defeated Mississippi 6-5 in Saturday’s World Series opener.

LUMBERTON, N.C. — It took extra innings, but Ruston’s Dixie 10U All Stars opened Dixie 10U World Series play Saturday with a win.

Representing Louisiana, the All-Stars went three extra frames before earning a 6-5 victory over Mississippi in the ninth inning.

Louisiana’s fifth pitcher of the night, Talan Bilberry, only worked two outs but picked up the win.
“Today was about quality pitching, timely hitting and solid defense,” said coach TJ Soto.

