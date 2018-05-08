› Home ›
Bearcats season tickets to go on sale
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 08/05/2018 - 12:30am
Ruston High School football season tickets will go on sale beginning Monday through Aug. 24. The cost of a packet of tickets is $50 per packet. Season tickets can be purchased at the Ruston High School office between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays to reclaim season tickets or to purchase new ones.
This season ticket package includes the Jamboree at The Bayou Jamb against Ouachita High School and five home games.
For more information call Virginia Rainwater at 255-0807.
