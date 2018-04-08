› Home ›
Young ’Dogs get extra work
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 08/04/2018 - 11:59pm
in
New NCAA rule causes changes at Tech’s preseason workouts
T. Scott Boatright
The game of football is always evolving, and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are learning to roll with their changes after kicking off preseason training camp on Friday morning.
Tech practiced again Saturday morning with the emphasis of trying to get the younger Bulldogs up to speed before the team puts on full pads for the first time on Monday morning.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos