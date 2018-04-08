  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Young ’Dogs get extra work

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 08/04/2018 - 11:59pm
in
New NCAA rule causes changes at Tech’s preseason workouts
T. Scott Boatright
sports.jpg
Top: Redshirt freshman quarterback Elijah Walker (with ball) prepares to fire a pass during Saturday’s preseason practice at Louisiana Tech. Bottom: Louisiana Tech head football coach Skip Holtz, left, talks with his younger team members following Saturday’s second day of practice.

The game of football is always evolving, and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are learning to roll with their changes after kicking off preseason training camp on Friday morning.

Tech practiced again Saturday morning with the emphasis of trying to get the younger Bulldogs up to speed before the team puts on full pads for the first time on Monday morning.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share