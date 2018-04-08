› Home ›
Youth bolstering Saints along offensive trenches
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 08/04/2018 - 11:56pm
T. Scott Boatright
Football games are won and lost in the trenches.
That has to leave the New Orleans Saints feeling pretty good about the upcoming season after the first few days of practice.
And that’s because a pair of rookie offensive linemen has been flashing solid potential during the first few days of preseason workouts.
The Saints have added a pair of draft choices in fourth-round pick Rick Leonard out of Florida State and seventh-round selection Will Clapp out of LSU.
It’s Clapp versatility that has made him stand out during the early practices.
