G-Men focus on ‘right things’ as practice begins
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 08/04/2018 - 11:55pm
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING — Grambling State football coach Broderick Fobbs believes in having his players make all the right moves.
So when he didn’t feel they did so after reporting for preseason training camp, they had to pay the price.
Fobbs said his players weren’t as tidy in the team cafeteria, and the mess they left behind caused them to have to sprint across the turf at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium on all fours late Friday night as GSU held its first preseason workout in preparation for the 2018 season.
