GSU’ Christmas named to Buchanan Watch List s Ch

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 08/03/2018 - 11:57am
Leader Sports Service

GRAMBLING — Grambling State University senior linebacker De’Arius Christmas has been named to the STATS FCS Buck Buchanan Preseason watch list, which was announced Thursday.

Christmas, a native of Vicksburg, Mississippi, was recently named to the STATS FCS Preseason All-American Second Team and returns to the Southwestern Athletic Conference as the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

In addition, it has been a busy summer for the linebacker as he was named to the Hero Sports and Street and Smith All-American teams.

