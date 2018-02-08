  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
GSU soccer starts practice

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 08/02/2018 - 11:53am
Leader Sports Service
sports 2.jpg
Photo courtesy GSU Sports Information - Grambling State University sophomore forward Kaylee Holt, the Southwestern Athletic Conference Preseason Player of the Year, and the rest of the Lady Tigers soccer team began preseason workouts on Wednesday.

GRAMBLING — The Grambling State University women’s soccer team officially opened its 2018 preseason camp on Wednesday morning at the GSU Soccer Complex.

Grambling State, picked to finish second in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) preseason poll, took the field for the first of two practices at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. The Lady Tigers concluded the opening day with the final practice session at 6 p.m.

