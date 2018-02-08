› Home ›
GSU soccer starts practice
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 08/02/2018 - 11:53am
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — The Grambling State University women’s soccer team officially opened its 2018 preseason camp on Wednesday morning at the GSU Soccer Complex.
Grambling State, picked to finish second in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) preseason poll, took the field for the first of two practices at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. The Lady Tigers concluded the opening day with the final practice session at 6 p.m.
